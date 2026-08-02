Thousands of devotees flocked to Secunderabad's Ujjaini Mahakali Temple for the annual Bonalu festival. They offered traditional Bonam to Goddess Mahankali. The Telangana govt made extensive arrangements, with CM Revanth Reddy also set to visit.

Thousands of devotees gathered at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad on Sunday to offer prayers to Goddess Mahankali on the occasion of the annual Ujjaini Mahakali Bonalu festival, one of Telangana's most significant religious and cultural celebrations. From the early hours of the day, devotees arrived at the temple carrying traditional Bonam offerings in decorated earthen pots containing rice, jaggery, curd, and water as part of the long-standing ritual dedicated to Goddess Mahakali. The temple premises witnessed a festive atmosphere as worshippers participated in the celebrations with devotion and enthusiasm.

Government Prepares for Massive Turnout

The Telangana State government and police made extensive arrangements to facilitate a smooth and orderly darshan for the large number of devotees expected during the festival. Security personnel and crowd management teams were deployed around the temple to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other political leaders are scheduled to offer prayers at the temple. As part of the traditional observance associated with the festival, senior leaders customarily visit the shrine to offer prayers on behalf of the state government.

Speaking to ANI, several devotees expressed happiness over the celebration of the Bonalu festival and the opportunity to offer prayers at the revered temple. The annual Ujjaini Mahakali Bonalu festival is among the most prominent religious events in Telangana, attracting hundreds of thousands of devotees from across the state and beyond.

Cultural Significance and Vibrant Traditions

The festival is dedicated to Goddess Mahakali, who is revered as the protector deity of the region, and is celebrated with deep faith and vibrant cultural traditions. The celebrations are marked by devotees carrying Bonam offerings to the temple, a ritual that symbolizes gratitude and devotion to the goddess. The festival also reflects Telangana's rich cultural heritage and remains an integral part of the state's religious calendar.

Apart from the religious ceremonies, the Bonalu festival is known for its colourful cultural displays. Traditional music and devotional performances create a vibrant atmosphere around the temple precincts. One of the key attractions of the festival is the energetic Potharaju dance, a traditional performance associated with Bonalu that adds to the festive spirit.

The Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad remains the focal point of the Bonalu festivities every year, drawing large crowds of devotees united in faith and tradition. (ANI)