Indian social media users were astounded to learn that CDs and pendrives are still being used to pirate films in Pakistan. One commented, "A film bashing Pakistan is being loved in Pakistan, lol." Another said, "Still Selling pirated films is crazy... Still remember 15 years ago or so my cousin brought CDs of pirated movies."

Others observed, "The movie is banned by Pakistan government, but it is getting pirated normally, and it is also the top trending Netflix movie. Make it make sense." Some were surprised that physical media like CDs and pendrives remain popular, with one remarking, "We can still buy films on a pendrive and CD in Pakistan? This trend was over here before at least 10 years. Strange."