- Home
- Entertainment
- Saraswathi REVIEW: Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Film Worth Your Time? Check Out Our Rating
Saraswathi REVIEW: Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Film Worth Your Time? Check Out Our Rating
Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has put on the director's hat for the first time with 'Saraswathi'. The film hit theatres this Friday. So, did her big gamble pay off? Here's our full review.
Saraswathi Movie Review
Versatile actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, known for her powerful performances, has now turned director with 'Saraswathi'. She not only directed the film but also produced and starred in it. The movie boasts a huge cast, including Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Rao Ramesh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Kishore, and Murali Sharma, with a special appearance by Jeeva. Produced under the Dosha Diaries LLP banner by Varalaxmi and Pooja Sarathkumar, the film released on Friday, March 6. Let's find out if Varalaxmi succeeded in her new role.
What is the story of Saraswathi?
Lakshmi (Varalaxmi), a nurse, has a 12-year-old daughter named Saraswathi. On the girl's birthday, August 15, Lakshmi drops her at school but finds her missing in the evening. The school staff denies that a student named Saraswathi ever studied there. That night, a terrified Saraswathi calls her mother, saying she's trapped in the principal's room with him and two other men. Lakshmi rushes over, only to witness her daughter being assaulted. Saraswathi dies after handing her mother a phone with a recording of the incident. Fearing shame, Lakshmi buries her daughter and files a police complaint, but they dismiss her story. Lawyer Ramanujan (Prakash Raj) finally takes her case, but a series of shocking twists leads Lakshmi to take the law into her own hands.
Saraswathi Movie Analysis
The film is about a mother's fight for justice after her daughter's rape and murder. It starts as an engaging crime thriller with psychological elements. The mystery surrounding the missing girl keeps you hooked. The suspense builds when the school denies her existence and no evidence can be found. However, the film starts to drag once the audience begins to guess the central twist. The plot becomes predictable, and the initial excitement fades, even with some shocking turns in the story.
How is Saraswathi movie?
While the film is a different attempt for Telugu cinema and the interval twist is good, the screenplay fails to maintain suspense. The plot becomes predictable, making the twists feel weak. Prakash Raj's entry adds interest, but his character arc becomes routine. The second half continues with more turns, but they lack impact. The scenes where Lakshmi kills three people feel illogical, and the following courtroom arguments are not very compelling. For a courtroom drama, these scenes fall flat. However, the final judgment on crimes against women is well-presented.
Performances of the actors in Saraswathi
Varalaxmi delivers a very strong and settled performance as Lakshmi. She brilliantly portrays a mother's suppressed pain and her fight for justice. It's impressive that she acted so well while also directing and producing. Prakash Raj is dependable as the lawyer Ramanujan, and Rao Ramesh is effective as the judge. Murali Sharma, Radhika, Nassar, Tulasi, Saptagiri, and Getup Srinu all do justice to their roles. The surprise roles by Jeeva, Priyamani, and Kishore are also noteworthy. The young actress who played Saraswathi also performed well.
Technical aspects of Saraswathi
On the technical front, the film is solid. Thaman's background music is effective, and A.M. Edwin Sakay's cinematography is visually rich. Venkat Rajan's editing keeps the film moving at a neat pace. As a director, Varalaxmi shows great potential; the film's making and quality are top-notch. However, a stronger script would have made a huge difference. She has proven her talent as a director, but the film would have been much better if the suspense was maintained throughout.
Finally
'Saraswathi' is a crime thriller that fails to keep the audience engaged. Varalaxmi chose a good story for her directorial debut but struggled with its execution on screen. It's a film with good intentions that ultimately falls short.
Rating: 2.25/5
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.