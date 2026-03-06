Lakshmi (Varalaxmi), a nurse, has a 12-year-old daughter named Saraswathi. On the girl's birthday, August 15, Lakshmi drops her at school but finds her missing in the evening. The school staff denies that a student named Saraswathi ever studied there. That night, a terrified Saraswathi calls her mother, saying she's trapped in the principal's room with him and two other men. Lakshmi rushes over, only to witness her daughter being assaulted. Saraswathi dies after handing her mother a phone with a recording of the incident. Fearing shame, Lakshmi buries her daughter and files a police complaint, but they dismiss her story. Lawyer Ramanujan (Prakash Raj) finally takes her case, but a series of shocking twists leads Lakshmi to take the law into her own hands.