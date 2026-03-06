Following India's thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final win against England, Bollywood celebrities including Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Anupam Kher took to social media to celebrate the Men in Blue's performance and entry into the final.

Celebrations erupted across the country after Team India registered a thrilling win against England in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Bollywood celebrates India's win

Following India's victory, congratulatory messages poured in on social media for the Men in Blue, with several Bollywood celebrities applauding the team's impressive performance. Actor Suniel Shetty, an ardent cricket fan, took to Instagram to express his excitement. "Whatttaa matechh!!! Sanju, Bumrah, Ishan, Hardik. what a bunch of boys we have! But today belonged to Axar. Those catches. pure match winners. They don't say it for nothing. catches win matches. And credit where its due - Bethell. sensational knock under pressure. Respect. On to the finals now boys. Let's bring it home," he wrote.

Actor Raveena Tandon not only congratulated Team India but also gave a sneak peek into how she celebrated Team India's win with her family and friends. "Indiiiyyyaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhh Bhaaaarrraaatam ! Wah Sanju Samson wah ! @imsanjusamson wah Pandya wah @hardikpandya93 wah surya wah," she posted. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined in the celebrations and here's what she posted. Actor Anupam Kher, too, praised Team India's performance. "Ye mera Indiaaaaaaa! Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! #WorldCup #Cricket," Kher beamed with pride.

Stars in the stands

Interestingly, several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the stadium to watch the high-voltage match. Actor Ranbir Kapoor attended the game with his wife, Alia Bhatt and their daughter, Raha. Actors Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor were also seen cheering from the stands.

India vs England: Match summary

India secured a thrilling seven-run victory in a high-scoring affair at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium over England to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite India scoring as many as 253/7 in the first innings, England only fell short of just seven runs in the end after a brilliant century by Jacob Bethell. Now India will play against New Zealand in the finals, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. (ANI)