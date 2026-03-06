- Home
'The Kerala Story 2' has just wrapped up its first week at the box office. After a slow start, the film picked up pace from the second day itself and has already recovered nearly 80% of its budget.
'The Kerala Story 2' has a strong hold at the box office
Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh's 'The Kerala Story 2' had a worrying start, earning only ₹75 lakh on its first day. However, the film bounced back strongly from the second day and has kept a firm hold on the box office right through its first week.
The Kerala Story 2 Day 7 Collection
The film, starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, collected around ₹2.19 crore on its seventh day. While this is a drop of about 37% from the sixth day's collection of ₹3.5 crore, it's still a respectable figure for a regular weekday.
What is the total collection of The Kerala Story 2?
In just seven days, 'The Kerala Story 2' has raked in about ₹22.34 crore at the domestic box office. Here's the day-by-day breakdown: Day 1 – ₹75 lakh, Day 2 – ₹4.65 crore, Day 3 – ₹4.75 crore, Day 4 – ₹2.5 crore, Day 5 – ₹4 crore, Day 6 – ₹3.5 crore, Day 7 – ₹2.19 crore. The grand total stands at ₹22.34 crore.
What is the budget of The Kerala Story 2?
Vipul Amrutlal Shah has produced 'The Kerala Story 2' under his Sunshine Pictures banner. According to a report by koimoi, the film's budget is around ₹28 crore. This means the movie has already recovered nearly 80% of its cost. It just needs another ₹5.66 crore to be declared a hit, a milestone it's expected to cross this coming weekend.
'The Kerala Story 2' will become the second successful Bollywood film of 2026
'The Kerala Story 2' is on track to become 2026's second successful film, right after 'Border 2'. Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' released on January 23, 2026, with a budget of roughly ₹275 crore. It has earned over ₹361 crore in India alone, securing a profit of over 31.37% for the producers.
