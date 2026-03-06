Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is directing 'Naagzilla', where Kartik Aaryan will play the role of an 'ichhadhari naag' (a shape-shifting serpent). According to reports, his character's name will be Priyamvadeshwar Pyaare Chand. The film was earlier scheduled for an August 14, 2026 release, but it might get postponed as the shooting is not yet complete, and a lot of VFX work is still pending.