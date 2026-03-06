- Home
A big update has emerged about Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Naagzilla. Reports say rising South actress Preity Mukhundhan may star opposite him, marking their first on-screen collaboration and creating excitement among fans.
South actress to enter Bollywood with Kartik's Naagzilla?
Preity Mukhundhan's career began with South films
The 24-year-old Preity Mukhundhan started her acting career with the 2024 Telugu horror-comedy 'Om Bheem Bush'. After this film, she quickly started making a name for herself in the South industry.
Preity Mukhundhan's Popular Movies
In the last two years, Preity Mukhundhan has worked in five South films. These include the Telugu movies 'Om Bheem Bush' and 'Kannappa', the Tamil film 'Star', and the Malayalam films 'Manne Pyaar Kiya' and 'Sarvam Maya'. She has also appeared in music videos for Sai Abhyankar and TJ Arunachalam.
Where is Preity Mukhundhan from?
Preity Mukhundhan was born on July 30, 2001, in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. She did her schooling from Kamala Niketan School there. In 2018, she cleared the JEE Mains and went on to study Electronic and Communication Engineering at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli. Besides being an actress, she is also a model and a dancer.
About the upcoming film 'Naagzilla'
Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is directing 'Naagzilla', where Kartik Aaryan will play the role of an 'ichhadhari naag' (a shape-shifting serpent). According to reports, his character's name will be Priyamvadeshwar Pyaare Chand. The film was earlier scheduled for an August 14, 2026 release, but it might get postponed as the shooting is not yet complete, and a lot of VFX work is still pending.
