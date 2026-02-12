- Home
Who Is Flipperachi? Artist Behind Dhurandhar's FA9LA to Make India Debut With First Concert
Flipperachi, the international rapper who caused a sensation with the Dhurandhar song FA9LA, is preparing to make his debut in India. In reality, this will be his debut concert. Continue reading to find out more information.
Flipperachi to make India debut
Flipperachi, a Bahraini rapper, rose to prominence in India with the release of his song FA9LA from Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar. The worldwide rapper has a massive fan base in India, and there's good news for them.
Flipperachi will play in India, according to the event announcement. According to PTI, Flipperachi will make his Indian debut on March 13 with a concert in Mumbai. The organisers ultimately made the news on Wednesday.
Where is Flipperachi's concert being held?
The rapper will perform at Phoenix Market City in Mumbai on March 13. Fliparaji, a Bahraini rapper, will make his debut in India as part of his increasing international tour circuit. Flipperachi has become one of the most talked-about emerging voices in current hip-hop. He's noted for his gritty lyrics, genre-blending sound, and straightforward narrative.
I've always wanted to perform in India, Flipperachi.
Flipperachi said in a statement, 'India has given me so much love, and Mumbai is a city I've always wanted to play in. The spirit, the people, the culture... everything feels quite familiar. This show will be loud, dramatic, and unforgettable.It's worth noting that Flipperachi's high-energy single FA9LA used as the background theme for star Akshaye Khanna's entrance sequence in the film Dhurandhar.
Flipperachi's song FA9LA has gone popular on social media. Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director of Eva Live, stated that bringing the artist's debut event to Mumbai was a no-brainer for the firm.
He went on to say, "Flipperachi is not just an artist, but a movement." Their rise has been entirely organic, fuelled by genuineness and a strong bond with their fans. Mumbai understands global music, and we're excited to give an event that demonstrates where hip-hop is heading next.
