Flipperachi, a Bahraini rapper, rose to prominence in India with the release of his song FA9LA from Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar. The worldwide rapper has a massive fan base in India, and there's good news for them.

Flipperachi will play in India, according to the event announcement. According to PTI, Flipperachi will make his Indian debut on March 13 with a concert in Mumbai. The organisers ultimately made the news on Wednesday.