Vvan: Force of the Forest, an uncommon addition to the adventure genre, combines action with folklore, relying on old forest traditions to create a strange and immersive cinematic universe.

The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, a new on-screen combo we're excited about, continues to generate interest ahead of its May 15th, 2026 release.

With films spanning dark action adventures, period spectacles, folklore-driven storytelling and horror-comedy, 2026 promises a theatrical calendar that celebrates genre diversity while delivering scale-driven cinematic experiences for audiences across the board.