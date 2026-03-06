2 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

The Story of Mrithyunjay

Jai (Sree Vishnu) works as an ad executive for a major newspaper, but his real dream is to be a crime reporter. While working, he notices two people have died in the same way within a week. One of them is the father of a little girl, Anjali (Uha Reddy). Seeing her reminds Jai of his own childhood trauma. He decides to solve the case for her. Police officer Sita (Reba Monica John) initially closes the case as an accident due to lack of evidence. But Jai suspects foul play and starts his own investigation. What truths will he uncover? That's what the rest of the story is about.