Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari's BOLD song ‘Bhijta Pasina Se’ should not to be MISSED

Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee's song 'Bhijta Pasina Se' goes viral on YouTube with 7,935,721 views and counting.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani's 'palang-tod' romance on the song 'Bhijta Pasina Se' has won over viewers' hearts, and their chemistry is giving couples serious 'Charmsukh' ambitions.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

With their hot on-screen presence, the actors, known for their daring and sensual chemistry, have captivated the public. Their love chemistry video has gone viral on social media platforms. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Both reviewers and spectators have praised the duo's enthralling chemistry and engaging performances. Khesari Lal Yadav, a well-known Bhojpuri actor and singer, is noted for his dynamic performances and compelling screen presence.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

With 'Bhijta Pasina Se,' he has elevated his talent to new heights. His portrayal of a passionate lover in the show is admirable, and he quickly brings his role to life.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari and Rani's hot romance on 'Bhijta Pasina Se' have struck a chord with couples everywhere. Many people have drawn inspiration from their passionate and deep love story.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Seeing how they express their love and desire for each other on-screen is amazing. On YouTube, the video has 7.9 million views.