    Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari's BOLD song ‘Bhijta Pasina Se’ should not to be MISSED

    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee's song 'Bhijta Pasina Se' goes viral on YouTube with 7,935,721 views and counting.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani's 'palang-tod' romance on the song 'Bhijta Pasina Se' has won over viewers' hearts, and their chemistry is giving couples serious 'Charmsukh' ambitions.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    With their hot on-screen presence, the actors, known for their daring and sensual chemistry, have captivated the public. Their love chemistry video has gone viral on social media platforms. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Both reviewers and spectators have praised the duo's enthralling chemistry and engaging performances. Khesari Lal Yadav, a well-known Bhojpuri actor and singer, is noted for his dynamic performances and compelling screen presence.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    With 'Bhijta Pasina Se,' he has elevated his talent to new heights. His portrayal of a passionate lover in the show is admirable, and he quickly brings his role to life.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari and Rani's hot romance on 'Bhijta Pasina Se' have struck a chord with couples everywhere. Many people have drawn inspiration from their passionate and deep love story.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Seeing how they express their love and desire for each other on-screen is amazing. On YouTube, the video has 7.9 million views.

