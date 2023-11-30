Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's Manipuri wedding Photos: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wishes couple

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Manipuli model Lin Laishram had a lovely Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur on November 29. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has now congratulated them.



He also offered an inside look at their lovely wedding ceremony. The pair, who confirmed their romance by announcing their wedding a few days ago, wedded in Imphal, Manipur, according to Meitei traditions.

On November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared official wedding photographs, and they were stunning. In the company of their relatives and close friends, the couple married in an intimate setting, according to Meitei rites.



Kiren Rijiju, an Andhra Pradesh politician, has now congratulated the newlyweds on X. He posted a video with clips from the couple's Manipuri wedding.



Along with it, he wrote, "Congratulations to Randeep Hooda (From Haryana) & Lin Laishram (From Manipur)! The amazing couple solemnised their marriage in a very beautiful traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur. May your love grow stronger every passing year !#LinLaishram @RandeepHooda (sic)."



Randeep donned a traditional white kurta with yellow headpiece (koyet) on his wedding day. Lin, meantime, looked lovely in a royal Potloi (also known as polloi) with a thick shirt and loads of gold jewellery.

On November 29, they married in Chumthang Sanapung in Langthabal, Imphal West. They arrived in Imphal on November 27.



Lin and Randeep visited a relief camp in Moirang and Loktak Lake after seeking blessings at temples before their wedding.