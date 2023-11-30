Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's Manipuri wedding Photos: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wishes couple

    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Manipuli model Lin Laishram had a lovely Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur on November 29. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has now congratulated them.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has now congratulated Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who married on November 29 in a modest ceremony in Imphal.

    article_image2

    He also offered an inside look at their lovely wedding ceremony. The pair, who confirmed their romance by announcing their wedding a few days ago, wedded in Imphal, Manipur, according to Meitei traditions.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared official wedding photographs, and they were stunning. In the company of their relatives and close friends, the couple married in an intimate setting, according to Meitei rites.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kiren Rijiju, an Andhra Pradesh politician, has now congratulated the newlyweds on X. He posted a video with clips from the couple's Manipuri wedding.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Along with it, he wrote, "Congratulations to Randeep Hooda (From Haryana) & Lin Laishram (From Manipur)! The amazing couple solemnised their marriage in a very beautiful traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur. May your love grow stronger every passing year !#LinLaishram @RandeepHooda (sic)."
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Randeep donned a traditional white kurta with yellow headpiece (koyet) on his wedding day. Lin, meantime, looked lovely in a royal Potloi (also known as polloi) with a thick shirt and loads of gold jewellery.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On November 29, they married in Chumthang Sanapung in Langthabal, Imphal West. They arrived in Imphal on November 27.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lin and Randeep visited a relief camp in Moirang and Loktak Lake after seeking blessings at temples before their wedding.

