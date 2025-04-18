Ranbir Kapoor dated THESE 5 actresses before marrying Alia Bhatt
From Sonam to Alia, Ranbir Kapoor's love life has always been a hot topic. Who were the lucky ladies who captured his heart? Let's take a look at his relationship timeline
Sonam Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor's name was first linked with Sonam Kapoor. Discussions about their affair arose during the shooting of the film 'Saawariya'. However, the couple later broke up.
Nargis Fakhri
After this, Ranbir Kapoor's name was linked with Nargis Fakhri. Their names started being associated during the shooting of 'Rockstar'. However, they dismissed the news as a rumor.
Mahira Khan
Photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan together went viral. This led to speculation about their relationship.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's affair was widely discussed. However, when they broke up, Deepika went into depression.
Katrina Kaif
After this, Ranbir Kapoor's name was linked with Katrina Kaif. They lived together for several years, but later broke up.
Alia Bhatt
Then Ranbir Kapoor dated Alia Bhatt and got married a few years later. The couple has a daughter named Raha.
