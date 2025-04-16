THIS actor rejected role in Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'
A well-known actor has declined a significant role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' due to scheduling conflicts. Who is this actor, and what's the full story?
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 06:23 PM
1 Min read
Director Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Made on an $835M budget, a Bollywood actor declined a role. Find out who
The actor in question is Jaideep Ahlawat, known for films like 'Gabbar is Back,' 'Raazi,' and 'Maharaj.' Reports suggest he declined a role in 'Ramayana.'
E-Times reports that Ahlawat was offered the role of Vibhishana, Ravana's brother. He was reportedly interested but ultimately declined.
The report states Ahlawat declined due to prior commitments and a tight schedule.
Sources say the makers were eager to have Ahlawat for the role's emotional depth. Scheduling conflicts led to the rejection.
Prior to Ahlawat, Vijay Sethupathi was rumored for the role, but neither party confirmed. Casting is ongoing.
'Ramayana' will release in two parts: Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Ravi Dubey.
