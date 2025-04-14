Alia Bhatt dated THESE men before marrying Ranbir Kapoor; Check here

Entertainment
Even before Alia Bhatt entered Bollywood, news of her affair with Ali Dadarkar went viral. However, they later separated
During the shooting of the film 'Student of the Year', news came that Alia Bhatt was dating Sidharth Malhotra
After Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt's name was linked to Varun Dhawan. However, both never broke their silence on these rumors
Kavin Mittal's name is also included in this list. It was said that both were having an affair, but both never reacted to it
After all this, Alia Bhatt fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor and then both got married in the year 2022. They have a daughter named Raha
