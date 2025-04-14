Entertainment

Alia Bhatt dated THESE men before marrying Ranbir Kapoor; Check here

Ali Dadarkar

Even before Alia Bhatt entered Bollywood, news of her affair with Ali Dadarkar went viral. However, they later separated

Sidharth Malhotra

During the shooting of the film 'Student of the Year', news came that Alia Bhatt was dating Sidharth Malhotra

Varun Dhawan

After Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt's name was linked to Varun Dhawan. However, both never broke their silence on these rumors

Kavin Mittal

Kavin Mittal's name is also included in this list. It was said that both were having an affair, but both never reacted to it

Ranbir Kapoor

After all this, Alia Bhatt fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor and then both got married in the year 2022. They have a daughter named Raha

