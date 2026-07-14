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Ranbir Kapoor Buys 25.7 Acres Near Pune for Rs 16.42 Crore, Expands Real Estate Portfolio
Ranbir Kapoor has added another major asset to his growing real estate portfolio by purchasing four adjoining land parcels in Pune's Mulshi region for Rs 16.42 crore, months after investing in a premium plot in Ayodhya
Ranbir Kapoor acquires over 25 acres of land in Mulshi
Property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix reveal that Ranbir Kapoor purchased around 25.7 acres of land in Pimpri village, located in Pune's Mulshi taluka. The transaction, registered on April 30, 2026, is valued at Rs 16.42 crore.
The acquisition includes four adjacent land parcels covering a combined area of approximately 1,04,000 square metres. Reports also state that the actor paid Rs 82.13 lakh as stamp duty for the transaction, making it one of his biggest real estate investments in recent years.
Breakdown of the four land parcels
The deal consists of four separate plots purchased together.
The first parcel measures 21,400 square metres and was acquired for Rs 3.31 crore. The second plot spans 29,900 square metres and cost Rs 4.62 crore. The largest parcel covers 43,800 square metres and was purchased for Rs 7.07 crore, while the fourth plot, measuring 8,900 square metres, was bought for Rs 1.39 crore.
Together, these four adjoining properties form a land bank of nearly 25.7 acres in one of Pune's sought-after locations.
Follows Ranbir Kapoor's Ayodhya investment
Earlier in 2026, Ranbir Kapoor invested in a residential plot at The Sarayu, a premium plotted development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha in Ayodhya. The 2,134-square-foot plot was valued at approximately Rs 3.31 crore.
The project is spread across 75 acres along the Sarayu River and is planned with premium lifestyle amenities, a clubhouse and a luxury vegetarian hotel that will be operated by The Leela.
Ranbir joins a growing list of celebrities expanding their real estate investments in recent years. Several well-known personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, have also invested in land and premium properties across India.
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