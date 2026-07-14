Property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix reveal that Ranbir Kapoor purchased around 25.7 acres of land in Pimpri village, located in Pune's Mulshi taluka. The transaction, registered on April 30, 2026, is valued at Rs 16.42 crore.

The acquisition includes four adjacent land parcels covering a combined area of approximately 1,04,000 square metres. Reports also state that the actor paid Rs 82.13 lakh as stamp duty for the transaction, making it one of his biggest real estate investments in recent years.