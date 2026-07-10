Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' will be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Producer Namit Malhotra, with stars Ranbir Kapoor (Rama) and Yash (Ravana), will present the first look, unseen footage, and exclusive reveals at the July 23 event.

Ramayana's Grand Reveal at Comic-Con 2026

Producer Namit Malhotra is all set to bring a special event for his highly-anticipated film 'Ramayana' at the San Diego Comic-Con 2026, offering fans a first glimpse into what is being positioned as one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema. Joining Malhotra on stage will be lead stars Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the role of Lord Rama and Kannada superstar Yash, who takes on the role of Ravana. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is directing the ambitious epic, will also be present at the event, scheduled to take place on July 23.

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As per the details shared on the official website of Comic-Con, the panel promises an exclusive first look of 'Ramayana', alongside never-before-seen footage, exclusive reveals, live performances, and special giveaways. "In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos," read the official description on the website.

A Landmark Project in Indian Cinema

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of the Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG, 'Ramayana' has generated significant buzz since its announcement. It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema. Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film revolves around the story of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It follows his journey as a prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle with Ravana.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Besides Ranbir, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Release Schedule

The first part of 'Ramayana' is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to release during Diwali 2027.