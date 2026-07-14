Dhamaal 4 continued its strong box office run despite a sharp Monday drop. Starring Ajay Devgn, the comedy entertainer crossed the ₹100 crore worldwide mark and earned ₹73.35 crore net in India within four days.

Indra Kumar's directorial comedy film 'Dhamaal 4' performed brilliantly at the box office in the first weekend. But as the weekend passed, it crashed. The film saw a huge drop on the first Monday. It is performing strongly continuously. Despite this, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The comic chemistry of Ajay Devgan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey is being liked by the audience. At the domestic box office, the film has earned more than Rs 70 crore net in 4 days.

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 4: What was the collection on the first Monday?

After a great opening weekend, 'Dhamaal 4' did a net business of Rs 8.35 crore in India on the fourth day, i.e. first Monday. This is a decline of about 70.7% compared to Sunday's Rs 28.50 crore. Despite this, the total India net earning of the film reached Rs 73.35 crore and India gross reached Rs 87.85 crore. The film collected Rs 1.50 crore in foreign countries on the fourth day. With this, the overseas earning reached Rs 14.50 crore. Including the earnings from India and abroad, the total worldwide gross collection of 'Dhamaal 4' reached Rs 102.35 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Day Wise Collection: How was the earnings of 'Dhamaal 4' in the first four days? Day 1: Rs 14 crore Day 2: Rs 22.50 crore Day 3: Rs 28.50 crore Day 4: Rs 8.35 crore Total Net Collection: Rs 73.35 crore

Dhamaal 4 Cast: Who all are seen in the film? The fourth installment of the nearly two-decade-old Dhamaal franchise stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Anjali Anand, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Indra Kumar.