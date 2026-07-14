Anupam Kher has condoled the demise of Hollywood actor Sam Neill. Recalling their meeting, Kher described the 'Jurassic Park' star as a 'warm, gracious and gentle human being' and an 'extraordinary artist'.

Actor Anupam Kher has condoled the demise of Hollywood veteran actor Sam Neill, recalling the time when he got the opportunity to meet the 'Jurassic Park' star. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kher shared a picture with the late actor and wrote, "DEEPLY SADDENED by the passing of the wonderful #SamNeill. I had the privilege of meeting him in Sydney, Australia, and what stayed with me was not merely the celebrated actor, but the warm, gracious and gentle human being behind that familiar face." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

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'Sam Neill brought intelligence, dignity to every character': Anupam Kher

Kher went on to mention how he had followed Neill's remarkable career graph for decades, hailing the veteran actor's performances in 'My Brilliant Career', 'The Piano', and even 'Jurassic Park'. "I had followed and admired his remarkable career for decades. From My Brilliant Career and The Piano to Jurassic Park, The Hunt for Red October and so many other memorable performances, he brought intelligence, dignity and a rare quiet strength to every character he portrayed. Some actors impress you with their performances. Some human beings touch you with their presence. Sam Neill did both," Kher added.

The 'Tanvi The Great' star noted that the world of cinema lost an extraordinary artist. "The world of cinema has lost an extraordinary artist, and the world has lost a wonderful gentleman. Rest in peace, dear Sam. Your work and your warmth will live on. Om Shanti," he concluded.

Family announces Sam Neill's death

Sam Neill's family announced his death on Instagram through a statement, requesting privacy to navigate the loss. "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss," the statement read.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the actor, with many remembering his cinematic contributions. (ANI)