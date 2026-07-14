Anupam Kher responds to criticism over his remarks on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft. In a video, he stated he stands by his words, which he claims were twisted by those who 'crave controversy', and vowed to always speak the truth.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher reacted to the ongoing criticism against his remarks on the alleged theft of donations linked to Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle while wearing a saffron scarf, replying to the ongoing debate on his alleged remarks.

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Kher Defends His Remarks

Anupam Kher justified his stance by referring to his career and courage to speak the truth in any situation. Kher said, "People fear the truth the most when it doesn't align with their agenda. What I said a few days ago regarding the theft at the Ram Mandir was said with complete honesty and a sense of responsibility. I stand by every word I uttered."

He added, "However, some people are more interested in having an issue than in the truth. They crave arguments, controversy, and noise. That is why my words were twisted and misrepresented. I simply want to state that I have never been afraid in the past, I am not afraid today, and I will not be afraid in the future. Be it trolls, so-called influencers, or politicians--no amount of noise will make me change my stance."

Anupam Kher concluded his video by writing, "I will say exactly what I believe to be right. Whether you agree or disagree is your prerogative. But speaking the truth is both my right and my duty. As for the rest... let people do as they please. I will remain exactly who I am. Jai Shri Ram!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Background of the Controversy

According to reports, Anupam Kher allegedly described the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir theft case as a "minor issue" while comparing it to the destruction and loot during the Mughal era. Recently, the actor announced that he will be next seen in the film titled Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. (ANI)