Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 is creating a lot of buzz. The latest update says its trailer will drop on July 24. We've put together a list of his most-awaited upcoming films and their release timelines.

After the massive success of Animal, fans are eagerly waiting for superstar Ranbir Kapoor's next move. His upcoming film slate is packed with diverse projects, from mythology and romance to high-octane action. The most talked-about film is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where Ranbir will play Lord Ram. While some of his movies are set to hit the big screen soon, fans might have to wait a while for others. Here’s a look at his most-awaited films and their release schedules.

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Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Films

Media reports suggest Ranbir Kapoor has around eight films lined up. These movies will feature him in both romantic and action-packed roles. One of these films is set to release in 2026, with the rest scheduled between 2027 and 2029. Here are the full details...

Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor will star in both parts of director Nitesh Tiwari's film *Ramayana*. Part 1 is scheduled to release on Diwali this year, and its trailer will be out on July 24. The second part will be released on Diwali 2027. The film has a huge star cast including Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, Indira Krishnan, Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohit Raina, and Kunal Kapoor.

Love and War

Ranbir will also be seen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, *Love and War*. The movie co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. This romantic drama is set to release on January 21, 2027. According to reports, a sequel, *Love and War 2*, might also be in the works and could be released by 2029.

Dhoom 4

Ranbir Kapoor might also star in Yash Raj Films' action thriller, *Dhoom 4*. The makers are currently working on the film's pre-production. Not many details have been revealed yet. The movie could be released in 2027.

Animal Park

Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy is bringing a sequel to his film Animal, titled Animal Park. In an interview a few months ago, Reddy confirmed that he is working on the sequel and shooting will begin soon.

Brahmastra Sequels

There's also a lot of buzz around the sequels to director Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.. It is being said that a second and third part are in the making. According to media reports, the second part could release in 2028 and the third in 2029. The makers are working quickly on both films.