Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to marry at THIS venue?

It has barely been a week since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. And now, reports on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding venue are doing rounds. Read the article to know if the couple is having a similar royal destination wedding or not.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The fans of Bollywood’s newlywed couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are still in a hangover of their lavish wedding that took place in Rajasthan last week, on December 09. While we are yet to come out of the hangover, news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is again doing rounds. Fresh reports are out on whether the two actors will be having a destination wedding like other Bollywood couples such as Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, or not.

Ranbir Kapoor, last year had officially announced his relations with Alia Bhatt when he appeared for an interview. Speaking on the speculations of his wedding with his ‘Brahmastra’ co-star, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor said that he would have got married in 2020 itself, had the pandemic not hit the country last year.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were reported to get married this year. However, their wedding was pushed to Summers 2022, and then was further delayed till the end of 2022, as per reports. However, there is still no official confirmation on their wedding dates.

According to the latest media reports, the actors have decided to not have a destination wedding, unlike other Bollywood celebrities who got married in Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Italy, etc. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting married in Mumbai only, as per the reports. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding? THIS is the REASON behind it

As far as their wedding venue is concerned, there are talks that the two may finalise Taj Lands end in Mumbai as their venue. The reason why the couple will not have a destination wedding is said to be because of Ranbir Kapoor’s uncles and Alia Bhatt’s father, Mahesh Bhatt.

It is being said that they (Ranbir’s uncles and Alia’s father) would not be able to travel much, which is why Ranbir and Alia have reportedly dropped the idea of having a destination wedding. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra release date out? Read details inside

Whether a destination wedding or not, one thing which is sure that their wedding will also be one of the biggest weddings of the film industry as two filmy families will officially become ‘samdhis’.

