Ranbir-Deepika to Kareena-Shahid: Celebrities who made bold comments about their ex, sparking controversy

Discover the most talked-about celebrity revelations as stars openly discuss their exes. From Ranbir-Deepika to Kareena-Shahid, delve into the headline-making moments that sparked public interest.

These public figures sparked significant buzz among fans by openly discussing their past relationships in the media, creating sensational headlines.

Sajid Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Director Sajid Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were once romantically involved. Following their split, Sajid asserted that life without a woman means no nagging, suggesting Jacqueline's alleged nagging impacted his professional life.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh (Getty)

Saif Ali Khan opened up about his tumultuous relationship with Amrita Singh, describing it as abusive. He revealed enduring constant insults alongside his mother and sisters, facing a persistent reminder of his perceived worthlessness.

Preity Zinta and Nes Wadia (Getty)

Preity Zinta was romantically involved with Nes Wadia in the 2000s. The actress alleged that Nes, a powerful figure, threatened to make her disappear, emphasizing her vulnerability as an actress. Following an incident at Wankhede, Preity felt shattered and feared for her life. She filed an FIR, ultimately reaching a settlement.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan (IMDb)

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Sara Ali Khan addressed questions about her friendship with ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Sara expressed that maintaining a friendship with an ex isn't always straightforward while Kartik, in a recent statement, emphasized the importance of privacy in relationships, asserting that discussions about a couple should not involve third parties. He underscored the need for mutual respect and noted that since he keeps his relationships private, he expects the same from his partner.

Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman (IMDb)

Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut were in a relationship during the filming of Raaz 2, but their romance took a bitter turn. Years after their breakup, Adhyayan disclosed that his tarot card reader informed him about alleged black magic by a woman from the Pahadi region. Advised to distance himself, he shared this unusual revelation about his past.

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan (IMDb)

During the Krrish 3 days, Kangana Ranaut asserted being in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan, a claim he denied. Despite Hrithik's denial, Kangana maintained her stand for a while, eventually choosing to move on from the controversy.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor (IMDb)

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, once a beloved couple, had a painful breakup, leaving fans disheartened. Post the split, when asked about on-screen romance with Kareena, Shahid expressed his professional commitment, stating, as an actor, if my producer wants me to romance with a cow or a buffalo also, I’ll do it because that’s my job.

Shilpa Shetty and Akshya Kumar (IMDb)

Shilpa Shetty revealed that Akshay Kumar used her and moved on when he found someone new. She referred to him as a forgotten chapter, expressing her determination never to work with him again. Despite the past, they now maintain a cordial public relationship, yet Shilpa has not completely put the history behind her.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone (IMDb)

Deepika Padukone, during a Koffee With Karan appearance suggested in a rapid-fire round that Ranbir Kapoor should endorse condom brands, seemingly making a cheeky remark about the "Animal" actor.