Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir-Deepika to Kareena-Shahid: Celebrities who made bold comments about their ex, sparking controversy

    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Discover the most talked-about celebrity revelations as stars openly discuss their exes. From Ranbir-Deepika to Kareena-Shahid, delve into the headline-making moments that sparked public interest.

    article_image1

    Our own/ Getty

    These public figures sparked significant buzz among fans by openly discussing their past relationships in the media, creating sensational headlines.

    article_image2

    Sajid Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

    Director Sajid Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were once romantically involved. Following their split, Sajid asserted that life without a woman means no nagging, suggesting Jacqueline's alleged nagging impacted his professional life.

    article_image3

    Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh (Getty)

    Saif Ali Khan opened up about his tumultuous relationship with Amrita Singh, describing it as abusive. He revealed enduring constant insults alongside his mother and sisters, facing a persistent reminder of his perceived worthlessness.

    article_image4

    Preity Zinta and Nes Wadia (Getty)

    Preity Zinta was romantically involved with Nes Wadia in the 2000s. The actress alleged that Nes, a powerful figure, threatened to make her disappear, emphasizing her vulnerability as an actress. Following an incident at Wankhede, Preity felt shattered and feared for her life. She filed an FIR, ultimately reaching a settlement.

    article_image5

    Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan (IMDb)

    During her appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Sara Ali Khan addressed questions about her friendship with ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Sara expressed that maintaining a friendship with an ex isn't always straightforward while Kartik, in a recent statement, emphasized the importance of privacy in relationships, asserting that discussions about a couple should not involve third parties. He underscored the need for mutual respect and noted that since he keeps his relationships private, he expects the same from his partner.

    article_image6

    Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman (IMDb)

    Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut were in a relationship during the filming of Raaz 2, but their romance took a bitter turn. Years after their breakup, Adhyayan disclosed that his tarot card reader informed him about alleged black magic by a woman from the Pahadi region. Advised to distance himself, he shared this unusual revelation about his past.

    article_image7

    Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan (IMDb)

    During the Krrish 3 days, Kangana Ranaut asserted being in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan, a claim he denied. Despite Hrithik's denial, Kangana maintained her stand for a while, eventually choosing to move on from the controversy.

    article_image8

    Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor (IMDb)

    Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, once a beloved couple, had a painful breakup, leaving fans disheartened. Post the split, when asked about on-screen romance with Kareena, Shahid expressed his professional commitment, stating, as an actor, if my producer wants me to romance with a cow or a buffalo also, I’ll do it because that’s my job.

    article_image9

    Shilpa Shetty and Akshya Kumar (IMDb)

    Shilpa Shetty revealed that Akshay Kumar used her and moved on when he found someone new. She referred to him as a forgotten chapter, expressing her determination never to work with him again. Despite the past, they now maintain a cordial public relationship, yet Shilpa has not completely put the history behind her.

    article_image10

    Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone (IMDb)

    Deepika Padukone, during a Koffee With Karan appearance  suggested in a rapid-fire round that Ranbir Kapoor should endorse condom brands, seemingly making a cheeky remark about the "Animal" actor.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shakira charged for tax fraud scandal, asked to pay $8 million fine (Read) RKK

    Shakira charged for tax fraud scandal, asked to pay $8 million fine (Read)

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets trolled for 'capitalising' about Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Munawar Faruqui RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets trolled for 'capitalising' about Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Munawar

    Jagaddhatri Puja 2023: Date, time, muhrat, and puja rituals ATG

    Jagaddhatri Puja 2023: Date, time, muhrat, and puja rituals

    Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das to Martin Freeman, full winners list here RKK

    Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das to Martin Freeman, full winners list here

    Bigg Boss 17 SHOCKING update: Navid Sole gets evicted; housemates break down (Watch) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 SHOCKING update: Navid Sole gets evicted; housemates break down (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Kollegala residents outraged as contaminated water threatens river Cauvery; see details vkp

    Karnataka: Kollegala residents outraged as contaminated water threatens river Cauvery; see details

    Shakira charged for tax fraud scandal, asked to pay $8 million fine (Read) RKK

    Shakira charged for tax fraud scandal, asked to pay $8 million fine (Read)

    Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar instructs stringent monitoring of fake news, social media vkp

    Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar instructs stringent monitoring of fake news, social media

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets trolled for 'capitalising' about Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Munawar Faruqui RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets trolled for 'capitalising' about Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Munawar

    WhatsApp update Here is how iPhone users can now log in via email gcw

    WhatsApp update: Here's how iPhone users can now log in via email

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon