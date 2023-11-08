Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Sonu Sood and more attend

    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 8:41 AM IST

    Diwali marks the beginning of a period when B-town celebrities dress to impress and throw lavish parties and festivities. The fun is already in full swing as the holiday season draws near. Ramesh Taurani recently threw a sumptuous party that attracted several well-known movie stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Sonu Sood etc.

    Several Bollywood celebrities attended Ramesh Taurani's pre-Diwali celebration in Mumbai. Every celebrity, including Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, looked their best in traditional attire. Wearing an all-yellow ensemble, Salman Khan arrived late to the celebration.

    Tiger star Salman Khan was seen posing for the cameras as he posed for the paparazzi at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party held in Mumbai.

    Wearing a traditional brown outfit, Katrina Kaif made her way to the celebration. She smiled and wore her typical makeup look, looking lovely in the sequined dress. She accessorised with a bindi, loose hair, and little jewellery.

    Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a golden outfit at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Bollywood star Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly looked stunning in a saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Bollywood actress Shriya Saran looked pretty in a pink saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Bollywood actress Alaya F looked wow in an off-white traditional ensemble at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted posing for the cameras at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Sidharth Malhotra turned up in black ethnic wear, and Varun Dhawan joined him in a blue kurta at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali Sood were spotted in black ethnic outfits at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Soha Ali Khan and her husband ‎Kunal Khemu, were spotted posing for the cameras at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Bollywood star Anil Kapoor looked wow as he posed for the cameras at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    TV star Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera were spotted at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen in a beautiful traditional outfit at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Jackie Shroff was spotted with a plant as he posed for the cameras at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

    Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi was spotted posing for the cameras at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

