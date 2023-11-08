Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Sonu Sood and more attend

Diwali marks the beginning of a period when B-town celebrities dress to impress and throw lavish parties and festivities. The fun is already in full swing as the holiday season draws near. Ramesh Taurani recently threw a sumptuous party that attracted several well-known movie stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Sonu Sood etc.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Several Bollywood celebrities attended Ramesh Taurani's pre-Diwali celebration in Mumbai. Every celebrity, including Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, looked their best in traditional attire. Wearing an all-yellow ensemble, Salman Khan arrived late to the celebration.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Tiger star Salman Khan was seen posing for the cameras as he posed for the paparazzi at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Wearing a traditional brown outfit, Katrina Kaif made her way to the celebration. She smiled and wore her typical makeup look, looking lovely in the sequined dress. She accessorised with a bindi, loose hair, and little jewellery.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a golden outfit at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly looked stunning in a saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Shriya Saran looked pretty in a pink saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Alaya F looked wow in an off-white traditional ensemble at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted posing for the cameras at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth Malhotra turned up in black ethnic wear, and Varun Dhawan joined him in a blue kurta at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali Sood were spotted in black ethnic outfits at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Soha Ali Khan and her husband ‎Kunal Khemu, were spotted posing for the cameras at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor looked wow as he posed for the cameras at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

TV star Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera were spotted at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen in a beautiful traditional outfit at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Jackie Shroff was spotted with a plant as he posed for the cameras at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi was spotted posing for the cameras at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party, held in Mumbai.