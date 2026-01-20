Ramayanam to SSMB29: 8 Most Expensive Films Creating Massive Buzz in Bollywood
From Ramayanam to SSMB29, India’s film industry is gearing up for some of the most expensive and ambitious projects ever. These high-budget movies promise grand visuals, star-studded casts, and unforgettable cinematic experiences.
1. Ramayanam
Budget: 1600 Crore
Produced by Namit Malhotra, this two-part film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. Part one costs 900 crore, part two 700 crore. Releasing Diwali 2026 & 2027.
2. SSMB29
Budget: 1000 Crore
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this film stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The final title and release date have not been announced yet.
3. AA22XA6
Budget: 800 Crore
Atlee Kumar directs Allu Arjun for the first time. Reports suggest Deepika Padukone will star opposite Allu Arjun in this high-budget movie.
4. Kalki 2898 AD Part 2
Budget: 700 Crore
Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, this is the sequel to 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Nag Ashwin directs. The first part's budget was 600 crore.
5. Pushpa 3: The Rampage
Budget: 500 Crore (Estimated)
After 'Pushpa 1 & 2', director Sukumar is bringing the third part with Allu Arjun. It was announced in 'Pushpa 2's end credits. The budget is expected to exceed 500 crore.
6. Brahmastra Part 2
Budget: 500 Crore
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, details are scarce. It may star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in important roles.
7. Jana Nayagan
Budget: 400 Crore
Reports claim this will be superstar Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he enters politics. Directed by H. Vinoth, it also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. Releasing in 2026.
9. Vikram 2
Budget: 400 Crore
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced this film. Kamal Haasan will return in the lead role. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will also star.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.