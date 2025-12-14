- Home
The year 2025 wasn't great for South Indian cinema, especially when it comes to big-budget movies. This year, all the films from the South Indian film industry with budgets of 200 crores or more turned out to be flops.
1. Game Changer
- Budget: ₹450 crore
- Earnings: ₹136.92 crore
This S. Shankar-directed Telugu action thriller starring Ram Charan was a disaster, recovering only 30% of its budget.
2. Coolie
- Budget: ₹350 crore
- Earnings: ₹285 crore
Lokesh Kanagaraj directed this Tamil film starring Rajinikanth. It recovered 81% of its budget at the box office, resulting in a loss.
3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu
- Budget: ₹250 crore
- Earnings: ₹87 crore
This Telugu historical action-adventure starring Pawan Kalyan was a disaster, recovering only 35% of its budget at the box office.
4. They Call Him OG
- Budget: ₹250 crore
- Earnings: ₹194.05 crore
Directed by Sujeeth, this Telugu action drama starring Pawan Kalyan recovered 78% of its budget, resulting in a loss.
5. Good Bad Ugly
- Budget: ₹200 crore
- Earnings: ₹153.75 crore
This Tamil action-comedy starring Ajith Kumar stalled at 77% budget recovery and incurred a loss. It was directed by Adhik Ravichandran.
6. Akhanda 2 : Thaandavam
- Budget: ₹200 crore
- Earnings: ₹46 crore (in 2 days)
This Telugu fantasy action thriller's collections dropped on day 2. Given the mixed response, expectations are not very high.
