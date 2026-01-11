Dhurandhar 2 Budget Revealed, Ranks Among 2026’s Most Expensive Bollywood Films
After record-breaking earnings, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ has fans buzzing for part two, releasing March 19, 2026, as reports reveal Aditya Dhar’s film ranks among the six costliest Hindi productions of the year.
What is the budget of 'Dhurandhar Part 2'?
Reports say Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar Part 2' has a budget of about ₹250 crore. The first part earned over ₹850 crore. It's hoped Part 2 will break records. Now, take a look at the other 5 most expensive films of 2026....
1. Ramayanam (Mythological Drama)
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this two-part film stars Ranbir Kapoor. Part one, out this Diwali, has a reported budget of ₹900 crore. The total cost for both parts is claimed to be ₹1600 crore.
2. King (Action Thriller)
This Shah Rukh Khan starrer is set to release this year, but the final date isn't out. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film's budget is reportedly around ₹300 crore.
Note: According to the list of most expensive films, 'Dhurandhar' is at number three, and we've already told you about its budget above.
4. Border 2 (Historical War Drama)
Releasing on January 23, 2026, this film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, its budget is reportedly around ₹230 crore.
5. Battle of Galwan (Action Drama)
This Salman Khan starrer releases on April 17, 2026. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film's budget is reportedly around ₹200 crore.
6. Love and War (Romantic Action Drama)
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Releasing on August 14, 2026, its budget is reportedly around ₹200 crore.
