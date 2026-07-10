Backed by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG, Ramayana is being mounted as a two-part cinematic spectacle with large-scale visual effects. Directed by the filmmaker behind Dangal and Chhichhore, the project has generated massive excitement ever since its first look was unveiled. Adding to the buzz, A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have teamed up for the film's music, making it one of the most ambitious collaborations in Indian cinema.