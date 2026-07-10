- Home
- Entertainment
- Ramayana Update: Excitement Peaks as Ranbir Kapoor and Team Prepare for Big Event; Deets Inside
Ramayana Update: Excitement Peaks as Ranbir Kapoor and Team Prepare for Big Event; Deets Inside
The buzz around Ramayana continues to grow as the makers prepare for a major event in New Delhi. With several cast members expected to attend, fans are eagerly awaiting the film's next big reveal.
Ramayana Update
The countdown to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has officially begun. The makers are set to unveil the film's much-awaited trailer at a grand launch event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18. The event is expected to offer fans their first detailed look at the epic adaptation, which has been one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years.
Star-Studded Team to Attend
According to reports, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra will be present at the launch alongside several members of the cast. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kunal Kapoor are expected to attend the event. However, there is no official confirmation yet on whether Yash and Sunny Deol, who play pivotal roles in the film, will also make an appearance.
Epic Story With a Powerful Cast
The film brings together an impressive ensemble to retell the ancient epic. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Yash takes on the role of Ravana, and Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, and Kunal Kapoor essays Lord Indra. The supporting cast also includes Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chadha, Arun Govil, and Adinath Kothare.
Big Vision, Bigger Expectations
Backed by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG, Ramayana is being mounted as a two-part cinematic spectacle with large-scale visual effects. Directed by the filmmaker behind Dangal and Chhichhore, the project has generated massive excitement ever since its first look was unveiled. Adding to the buzz, A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have teamed up for the film's music, making it one of the most ambitious collaborations in Indian cinema.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.