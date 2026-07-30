Sobhita Dhulipala captivated audiences as the showstopper for Rahul Mishra's 'Devi' collection at India Couture Week 2026 on July 30. Her dramatic live transformation into a 'Devi' on the runway, blending fashion with mythology and performance art, was hailed by fans for its beauty and stunning artistry.

‘God is a woman’! New Delhi watched as Sobhita Dhulipala took the stage. The actress became the showstopper for Rahul Mishra's 'Devi' collection at India Couture Week 2026 (ICW 2026). Her appearance was a spectacle - a live transformation into a goddess. It blended high fashion with mythology and performance art. Mishra's 'Devi: The Eternal Muse' collection found its homecoming. The show capped off ICW 2026, marking its grand finale. This collection had debuted earlier this month at Paris Haute Couture Week.

Sobhita Takes The Stage With Stunning Ramp Walk

Dhulipala didn't just walk the runway. She presented a visual story, unfolding live. The complex transformation began with her in a sculptural outfit. First, she wore a pristine white, flowing gown - a nod to ancient temple carvings. Then, stylists meticulously added intricate elements, layers of shimmering embellishments, and symbolic motifs. She slowly became a modern 'Devi'. This multi-stage reveal showed the collection's theme: divine evolution and rebirth.

Where did this inspiration come from? The 'Devi' collection draws from centuries-old temple sculptures across southern India. Mishra reinterprets carved stone, sacred architecture, and goddess iconography

Fan's Hail Her Ethereal Beauty

As soon as Dhulipala posted her ramp walk video, fans were quick to react to her stunning look. One fan wrote, “Was there with You all with all my thoughts.” Another wrote, “Oh My God.” One more wrote, “Just amazing.” Another fan wrote, “She is so beautiful we can’t compare women beauty with other women because every one is unique and beautiful.”

It's A Wrap!

In the end, Dhulipala's immersive presentation closed the show. It emphasised one thing: couture can break traditional boundaries. It becomes living, breathing art. Critics and fans across the world echoed this sentiment.