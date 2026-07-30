Rakhi Sawant, the no-filter queen, has spoken again! And this time she has the most million-dollar advice on how women should date in this time and era, and the internet agrees. Keep scrolling to know more.

Rakhi Sawant is always all over the internet, and we do not want it any other way. She is charming for being so witty, compassionate, fearless, and bold when it comes to voicing her opinion. She not only stood up for CJP protests but often shares no-filter advice for women and dating life. Well, if you are a Rakhi fan, then you must check out her latest reel, wherein she has just the right amount of advice for women.

Rakhi's Million-Dollar Advice For Women

In one of the viral reels of Rakhi, she was seen talking about how women should navigate dating lives. She said, “Ladkiyo apni izzat bachao. Unknown logo ke sath mat jao. Especially boyfriend ke sath bhi mat jao. Main toh kehti hu husband ke sath bhi mat jao. Har ladki ko apne purse mein pepper spray, mirchi powder, taser sab rakhna chaiye. Main toh kehti hu lesbian ban jao.”

Take a look at the video

Fan's React

As soon as this video went viral, fans were quick to react. One said, “Oh my God Rakhi just like a wow.” Another wrote, “Sach kaha aapane.” One more wrote, “baddie rakhi spilling truths.” Another fan wrote, “Rakhi ji last wala option kuch jyada nahi hua.” Just recently, in the same interview, Rakhi called out Kangana Ranaut for being the ‘most irritating person’ after she lashed out at Gen Z protestors.