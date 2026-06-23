Actor Ravie Dubey, set to play Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', revealed the team is making the film with immense faith. He also highlighted the positive impact of advancing technology on Indian and global cinema.

Actor Ravie Dubey, who will be seen portraying Lakshman in the Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', opened up about the project and said the team is making the film with immense faith and sincerity.

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On Evolution of Filmmaking

Speaking on the sidelines of the Himanshu Roy Legacy Awards 2026, Dubey talked about the evolution of filmmaking. He highlighted the positive impact of advancing technology on cinema. "Change is the only constant. As things evolve, technical prowess increases and better techniques emerge. It's an incredible tool for Indian cinema and global cinema. We're seeing a lot of positive changes happen," he told ANI.

'Bharat and Ramayana are one'

When asked about the much-awaited 'Ramayana', Dubey reflected on the epic's deep connection with India. "Bharat aur Ramyana ek dusre se alag nahi hai..they are one. As far as preparation is concerned, we will discuss that later. Yeh hamara ithihaas hai darohar hai..and the more we can work on it, the more we will try to do justice to it within our abilities. It has been an amazing experience," he said.

Teasing audiences about what they can expect from the film, Dubey said, "We are making the film with faith. You wait with faith."

About Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema.

Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film revolves around the story of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It follows his journey as a prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle with Ravana.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

Release Schedule

The first part of 'Ramayana' is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to release in Diwali 2027. (ANI)