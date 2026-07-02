A clip of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Yash's starrer Ramaya's trailer is making rounds on the internet, leaving fans in a frenzy. Here's what you need to know. Keep scrolling to know more!

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor's epic mythology film Ramayana, also starring Sai Pallavi, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, among others. The magnum opus directed by Nitesh Tiwari has sparked massive buzz on social media ever since the teaser of the film was shared online. The gigantic frames, epic CGI, VFX, and the might of the lead character's persona have already managed to leave an everlasting impression on the fans.

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Ramayana: Part 1 Trailer Scene Leaked?

Well, fans are eagerly awaiting the film's trailer so they can get a taste of what to expect. However, an alleged scene from the movie has leaked online, which is believed to be a scene from the film's trailer. Fans are elated and in a frenzy, looking at a glimpse of what the film has to offer. Take a look at the leaked scene here!

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Leaked Scene is Authentic or not?

Social media users have linked the alleged leaked scene to footage reportedly shown at CinemaCon. However, let us tell you that there's no official confirmation from the Ramayana: Part 1 team whether the leaked 11-second footage is authentic or not. We would also like to tell our readers that with increased use of AI, it is highly likely that such footage is derived and made online to spark speculations. However, we would suggest an official confirmation from the film's team if a goof-up has happened on their end.

About Ramayana: Part 1

If reports ate to be believed then the trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 may be launched at a grand event in Los Angeles on July 14, 2026. However, an official date has not been confirmed by the film's team yet. Let us tell you that Ramayana is planned as a two-part theatrical release. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is planned for Diwali 2027.