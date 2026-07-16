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Ramayana Trailer Cleared by CBFC Ahead of July 24 Launch; Runtime and Release Details Revealed
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has crossed another milestone ahead of its much-awaited trailer launch. The CBFC has granted the trailer a U certificate, clearing the way for its worldwide release on July 24
CBFC Grants U Certificate; Two Trailer Versions Approved
The Ramayana trailer has been awarded a U (Universal) certificate by the CBFC, making it suitable for viewers of all age groups. The certification was issued on July 15.
According to the certification details, two versions of the trailer have been approved. The standard version runs for 4 minutes and 15 seconds, while the theatrical version has a slightly shorter runtime of exactly 4 minutes. The trailer will officially debut worldwide on July 24, with a grand launch event expected to be held in New Delhi. Director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and several cast members are likely to attend the event.
Star-Studded Cast and Powerful Creative Team
Ramayana brings together an ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Ravie Dubey will portray Lakshman, while Yash takes on the role of Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, with Rakul Preet Singh appearing as Surpanakha and Kunal Kapoor portraying Lord Indra.
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Adding to the excitement, the soundtrack has been composed by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer alongside A.R. Rahman.
Two-Part Epic Set for IMAX Release
The makers had earlier unveiled a 2-minute and 38-second introductory teaser titled Rama during Hanuman Jayanti, offering audiences their first look at Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama. That teaser also received a U certificate from the CBFC.
Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic event. The first chapter is scheduled for a worldwide IMAX release during Diwali 2026, while the second installment is expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027, promising a grand retelling of one of India's most celebrated epics.
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