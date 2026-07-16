The Ramayana trailer has been awarded a U (Universal) certificate by the CBFC, making it suitable for viewers of all age groups. The certification was issued on July 15.

According to the certification details, two versions of the trailer have been approved. The standard version runs for 4 minutes and 15 seconds, while the theatrical version has a slightly shorter runtime of exactly 4 minutes. The trailer will officially debut worldwide on July 24, with a grand launch event expected to be held in New Delhi. Director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and several cast members are likely to attend the event.