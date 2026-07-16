To avoid a box office clash with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan', releasing on July 23, the makers of 'The Dark Heaven' and 'Immortal' have postponed their releases. 'Immortal' is now slated for a September 4 release.

The makers of Tamil films 'The Dark Heaven' and 'Immortal' have postponed their release dates to avoid the box office clash with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay's starrer 'Jana Nayagan ', which is slated to release in theatres on July 23.

'Immortal' Rescheduled for September

The makers of the supernatural horror thriller 'Immortal' have postponed the release date of the film to September 4. It was initially slated to release in theatres on July 23. Music composer GV Prakash Kumar shared the announcement on his X handle.

He extended his best wishes to the makers of the Jana Nayagan for the success of the film. "Thalapathy vandha thalli poyi dhaaney aaganum adhuvum one last time! (When Thalapathy arrives, we have to step aside... especially since it's his one last time). Best of luck team JN... Immortal will release in theatres on September 4th with ur support and love," wrote GV Prakash Kumar.

Thalapathy vandha thalli poyi dhaaney aaganum ❤️❤️ adhuvum one Last time ❤️ …. Best of luck team JN …#immortal will release in theatres on September 4th with ur support and love … @AKfilmfactory @DirMari_Chinna @thinkmusicindia pic.twitter.com/E8UC01vNwX — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 15, 2026

The film is directed by Mariyappan Chinna and stars GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles.

'The Dark Heaven' Paves Way for Vijay's Film

As for 'The Dark Heaven', the makers issued a press note announcing the postponement of the film to pave the way for Vijay's "last film". Filmmaker Balaaji shared the press statement on his Instagram handle.

"In light of Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, releasing on July 23, our team has decided to postpone the release of our film The Dark Heaven, which was originally scheduled for July 17, to a new date that will be announced soon," the press note read.

"Like millions of fans across the world, we too are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Thalapathy's 'One Last Dance' on the big screen. At the same time, we sincerely request all fans to celebrate this special occasion responsibly and ensure everyone's safety while enjoying this memorable cinematic event," it added.

Directed by Balaaji, The Dark Heaven is a Tamil crime thriller starring Sidhu Sid and Tharshika in the lead roles. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 17 before being postponed.

About Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

Meanwhile, CM and actor Vijay, in an official Instagram post on Wednesday, announced the film's new release date and also unveiled a brand new poster of the film, confirming that 'Jana Nayagan' will hit theatres on July 23.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar.

It is the official remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari (2023), which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela.

(ANI)