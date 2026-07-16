Priyanka Chopra secured a Best Actress nomination for 'The Bluff' at the 2026 Critics Choice Super Awards. This follows her recent Emmy nod. 'Superman' and 'The Boys' lead the film and television nominations, respectively.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has secured a nomination for Best Actress in an Action Movie for her performance in 'The Bluff' at the 2026 Critics Choice Super Awards, adding another international recognition to her growing list of accolades. Priyanka's nomination comes shortly after she earned an Emmy nomination for 'Heads of State'. She will compete in the Best Actress in an Action Movie category alongside Pamela Anderson (The Naked Gun), Eiza Gonzalez (Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice), Akari Takaishi (Ghost Killer), Charlize Theron (Apex), Samara Weaving (Over Your Dead Body) and Maddie Ziegler (Pretty Lethal).

Meanwhile, 'Superman' emerged as the most nominated film this year, earning six nominations, including Best Superhero Movie and three Best Actor in a Superhero Movie nods for David Corenswet, Edi Gathegi and Nicholas Hoult, according to Deadline. On the television front, Prime Video's The Boys' led the nominations with five nods, including Best Superhero Series and Best Actor in a Superhero Series for Antony Starr.

Several titles received four nominations each, including 'Masters of the Universe', 'Obsession', 'Project Hail Mary', 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' and 'Weapons' in the film categories, while 'Fallout', 'House of the Dragon' and 'Paradise' were among the top television nominees. The Critics Choice Super Awards honour the most popular genre films and television series across action, superhero, science fiction, fantasy and horror. Winners of the sixth edition will be announced on August 6.

Among the key film categories, the nominees for Best Action Movie include 'The Furious', 'Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice', 'Motor City', 'The Naked Gun', 'Normal', 'The Rip' and 'Sisu: Road to Revenge'. The Best Superhero Movie category features 'Superman', 'Supergirl', 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps', 'Masters of the Universe', 'Mortal Kombat II', 'Exit 8' and 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle', as per the outlet.

The television categories include nominees such as The Boys, Daredevil: Born Again, Fallout, Gen V, Peacemaker, Spider-Noir and Wonder Man for Best Superhero Series, while 'House of the Dragon', 'Alien: Earth', 'Silo', 'Paradise' and 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' are among the contenders for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series.

The full list of nominations was announced by the Critics Choice Association ahead of the winners' announcement on August 6.

2026 Critics Choice Super Awards: Full list of nominees

Here are the nominees for the sixth annual Critics Choice Super Awards, according to Deadline.

Film Nominations

BEST ACTION MOVIEThe FuriousMike & Nick & Nick & AliceMotor CityThe Naked GunNormalThe RipSisu: Road to Revenge

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIEMatt Damon - The RipTaron Egerton - ApexXie Miao - The FuriousBob Odenkirk - NormalAlan Ritchson - Motor CityJoe Taslim - The FuriousJorma Tommila - Sisu: Road to Revenge

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIEPamela Anderson - The Naked GunPriyanka Chopra Jonas - The BluffEiza Gonzalez - Mike & Nick & Nick & AliceAkari Takaishi - Ghost KillerCharlize Theron - ApexSamara Weaving - Over Your Dead BodyMaddie Ziegler - Pretty Lethal

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIEDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity CastleExit 8The Fantastic Four: First StepsMasters of the UniverseMortal Kombat IISupergirlSuperman

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIEDavid Corenswet - SupermanNicholas Galitzine - Masters of the UniverseEdi Gathegi - SupermanNicholas Hoult - SupermanKazunari Ninomiya - Exit 8Pedro Pascal - The Fantastic Four: First Steps

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIEMilly Alcock - SupergirlRachel Brosnahan - SupermanJulia Garner - The Fantastic Four: First StepsVanessa Kirby - The Fantastic Four: First StepsCamila Mendes - Masters of the UniverseAdeline Rudolph - Mortal Kombat II

BEST HORROR MOVIE28 Years Later: The Bone TempleBackroomsThe Long WalkObsessionSend HelpWeapons

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIEJosh Brolin - WeaponsChiwetel Ejiofor - BackroomsRalph Fiennes - 28 Years Later: The Bone TempleMichael Johnston - ObsessionDavid Jonsson - The Long WalkJack O'Connell - 28 Years Later: The Bone TempleAdam Scott - Hokum

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIEAlison Brie - TogetherJessie Buckley - The Bride!Amy Madigan - WeaponsRachel McAdams - Send HelpInde Navarrette - ObsessionRenate Reinsve - Backrooms

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIEBugoniaDisclosure DayFrankensteinGood Luck, Have Fun, Don't DieI Love BoostersPredator: BadlandsProject Hail Mary

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIEJacob Elordi - FrankensteinRyan Gosling - Project Hail MaryMatt Johnson - Nirvanna the Band the Show the MovieJames Ortiz - Project Hail MaryJesse Plemons - BugoniaSam Rockwell - Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIEEmily Blunt - Disclosure DayOona Chaplin - Avatar: Fire and AshElle Fanning - Predator: BadlandsSandra Huller - Project Hail MaryKeke Palmer - I Love BoostersEmma Stone - Bugonia

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIEOona Chaplin - Avatar: Fire and AshNicholas Hoult - SupermanMichael Johnston - ObsessionJared Leto - Masters of the UniverseAmy Madigan - Weapons

Television Nominations

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE9-1-1: NashvilleBoston BlueDark WindsHigh PotentialHijackThe LowdownTask Tracker

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIESterling K. Brown - ParadiseIdris Elba - HijackEthan Hawke - The LowdownZahn McClarnon - Dark WindsMark Ruffalo - TaskScott Speedman - R.J. Decker

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIEAngela Bassett - 9-1-1Julianne Nicholson - ParadiseKaitlin Olson - High PotentialGloria Reuben - Boston BlueOctavia Spencer - Ride or DieHannah Waddingham - Ride or Die

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIEThe BoysDaredevil: Born AgainFalloutGen VInvinciblePeacemakerSpider-NoirWonder Man

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIEYahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder ManNicolas Cage - Spider-NoirJohn Cena - PeacemakerWalton Goggins - FalloutHamish Linklater - Gen VAntony Starr - The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIEDanielle Brooks - PeacemakerValorie Curry - The BoysColby Minifie - The BoysAnnabel O'Hagan - FalloutJaz Sinclair - Gen VDeborah Ann Woll - Daredevil: Born Again

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIEThe BeautyThe BoroughsDevil in Disguise: John Wayne GacyDexter: ResurrectionGhostsIT: Welcome to DerryWednesdayWidow's Bay

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIEMichael Chernus -Devil in Disguise: John Wayne GacyMichael C. Hall - Dexter: ResurrectionCharlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein StoryAlfred Molina - The BoroughsHarold Perrineau - FromMatthew Rhys - Widow's Bay

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIEToni Collette - WaywardLaurie Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein StoryCamila Morrone - Something Very Bad Is Going to HappenKate O'Flynn - Widow's BayJenna Ortega - WednesdayTaylour Paige - IT: Welcome to Derry

BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIEAlien: EarthFor All MankindHouse of the DragonA Knight of the Seven KingdomsParadisePluribusSiloStar Trek: Strange New Worlds

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIEDexter Sol Ansell - A Knight of the Seven KingdomsSterling K. Brown - ParadisePeter Claffey - A Knight of the Seven KingdomsColin Farrell - SugarTimothy Olyphant - Alien: EarthMatt Smith - House of the Dragon

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIEEmily Blunt - Disclosure DayOona Chaplin - Avatar: Fire and AshElle Fanning - Predator: BadlandsSandra Huller - Project Hail MaryKeke Palmer - I Love BoostersEmma Stone - Bugonia

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIEMacaulay Culkin - FalloutPeter Dinklage - Dexter: ResurrectionPaul Giamatti - Star Trek: Starfleet AcademyBrendan Gleeson - Spider-NoirEwan Mitchell - House of the DragonAntony Starr - The Boys