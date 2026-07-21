Is Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' A 450 Crore Film? Director Siddharth Anand OPENS Up
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller King continues to dominate headlines. Amid widespread reports claiming the film is being made on a massive Rs 450 crore budget, director Siddharth Anand has now responded to the speculation
Siddharth Anand Rejects Budget Speculation
King has remained one of the most talked-about Bollywood projects since its announcement, with every update generating excitement among fans. Recently, reports claimed the film was being produced on a staggering Rs 450 crore budget, making it Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film to date. The reports also suggested that the figure included the actor's remuneration.
However, director Siddharth Anand has dismissed these claims. Responding to the viral reports on X, he posted a brief message saying, "False." While he did not specify which report he was referring to, many fans interpreted it as a denial of the widely circulated budget figures.
False
— Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) July 8, 2026
Reports Fueled Massive Buzz Around King
The reports had suggested that King would surpass the budgets of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster films Pathaan and Jawan. The estimated production cost quickly became a major talking point across social media and entertainment platforms, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding the film.
Although the exact budget remains undisclosed, Siddharth Anand's response has cast doubt on the viral claims, leaving fans waiting for an official confirmation from the makers.
Star-Studded Cast And Christmas 2026 Release
Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026, King marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to cinemas after a three-year gap. The action thriller features an impressive ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal.
With its high-profile cast, large-scale action sequences and Siddharth Anand at the helm, King is already among the most eagerly awaited Bollywood films of 2026.
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