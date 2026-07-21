King has remained one of the most talked-about Bollywood projects since its announcement, with every update generating excitement among fans. Recently, reports claimed the film was being produced on a staggering Rs 450 crore budget, making it Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film to date. The reports also suggested that the figure included the actor's remuneration.

However, director Siddharth Anand has dismissed these claims. Responding to the viral reports on X, he posted a brief message saying, "False." While he did not specify which report he was referring to, many fans interpreted it as a denial of the widely circulated budget figures.