Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic post on his blog hinting at going through surgery and recovery. Keep scrolling to know more.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved and celebrated actors who has impressed us all with his decades-long career. The actor is also an avid reader and writer who likes to update his fans with his day-to-day life updates and some prominent happenings. Now, the actor has once again posted a fresh write-up on his blog, speaking about his health and hinting at going through surgery.

Big B's Post On His Health

Taking to his blog, he wrote, “.. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming ..” Discussing the challenges that follow a hospital discharge, he added, "this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life."

Concluding his note, he wrote, Big B wrote, "some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions...they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory. A choice each makes individually. Nothing wrong with either. Be well, be happy."

Fan's React

One fan commented, "Dear Amitji, Hope you are not saying this about your health! Hope you were not in hospital or ICU! Praying for whoever you posted about and wishing them a speedy recovery."

Another fan, "About whom are you talking, Amitabh ji? I'm worried. Are you talking about yourself? Please take care."

One more comment read, "I hope there is nothing seriously wrong. You have recovered like a champion from all your health problems and continued working while staying connected with your fans. Please listen to those excellent doctors, and you will not be defeated."

On The Work Front

Big B will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The actor will also be seen in Brahmastra: Part 2.