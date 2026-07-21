John Abraham has purchased a luxury bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West for Rs 84 crore, further strengthening his investment portfolio. The property is located on the sought-after St. Martin Road, an address known for its exclusive residential neighbourhood and celebrity residents.

Property registration records show that the transaction was officially completed on July 14, 2026. The actor reportedly paid Rs 5.04 crore as stamp duty for the purchase.