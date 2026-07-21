John Abraham Adds Another Luxury Mumbai Home Worth THIS Whopping Amount
Bollywood actor John Abraham has added another premium property to his growing real-estate portfolio by purchasing a luxury bungalow in Mumbai's Bandra West for Rs 84 crore. The deal further highlights rising demand for high-value homes in the city
John Abraham Acquires Premium Bandra Property
John Abraham has purchased a luxury bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West for Rs 84 crore, further strengthening his investment portfolio. The property is located on the sought-after St. Martin Road, an address known for its exclusive residential neighbourhood and celebrity residents.
Property registration records show that the transaction was officially completed on July 14, 2026. The actor reportedly paid Rs 5.04 crore as stamp duty for the purchase.
Details Of The Luxury Bungalow
The newly acquired freehold property is spread across a plot measuring around 1,017.60 square metres. It includes an existing bungalow with a built-up area of approximately 193.12 square metres, along with a separate outhouse covering nearly 31.50 square metres.
The property was purchased from members of the Divitre family through a registered conveyance deed. While the transaction has been confirmed through official registration documents, neither John Abraham nor the sellers have publicly commented on the deal.
Expanding Investments Beyond Films
This is not John Abraham's first major real-estate investment. In December 2023, the actor bought another luxury bungalow in Mumbai's Khar locality for Rs 70.83 crore. That property, situated along Linking Road, featured a spacious bungalow on a large land parcel, reflecting his long-term interest in premium real estate.
Apart from expanding his property portfolio, John Abraham is also preparing for his next film, in which he will portray former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in a biographical drama based on the officer's life and career.
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