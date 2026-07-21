Raghav Juyal has broken his silence on the viral video of him protecting Shehnaaz Gill, saying he would stand up for any woman. His statement comes amid ongoing dating rumours surrounding the duo.

Raghav Juyal has finally addressed the viral moment that reignited rumours about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill. The actor and dancer recently made headlines after a video from his birthday celebration showed him shielding Shehnaaz from a crowd of fans and paparazzi as they exited the venue together. The clip quickly went viral, with many social media users interpreting the gesture as a sign that the two are more than just friends.

Now, while promoting his upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai, Raghav has clarified the reason behind his actions.

'I Was Raised to Protect Women,' Says Raghav

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Raghav explained that stepping in to protect Shehnaaz had nothing to do with dating rumours and everything to do with the values he was raised with.

"My parents raised me to be a man. If any woman is surrounded or feels unsafe, I won't just stand and watch. I will protect till my death my friends, my family and any woman I'm with. That's simply my nature," he said.

The actor added that he would react the same way regardless of who the woman was. He also stressed that he never thinks about how such moments could affect his public image, saying that if someone is being harassed, he has no hesitation in stepping forward.

Raghav Opens Up About 'Sacred Masculinity'

Reflecting on masculinity, Raghav shared that he believes in maintaining a balance between what he described as "sacred feminine" and "sacred masculinity."

According to him, his passion for dance, art and self-expression reflects his softer side, while the values taught by his parents come to the forefront whenever someone needs protection. He said respecting women and standing by loved ones are principles that have always guided him.

Shehnaaz Gill Calls Him a 'Very Good Friend'

Amid the ongoing speculation, Shehnaaz Gill also responded to the dating rumours during a recent interaction with Pinkvilla.

While politely refusing to discuss her personal life, the actress urged fans to support Raghav's upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai. Calling him "a very good friend," she requested everyone to watch the film and wished him success.

Although the two continue to be linked together by fans, neither Raghav nor Shehnaaz has confirmed being in a relationship, maintaining that they share a close friendship.