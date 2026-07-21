The makers of 'Toxic' released the second single, 'Madhosh,' a romantic track featuring Yash and Tara Sutaria. It contrasts with the first song, 'Tabaahi,' by showcasing a lighter, carefree chemistry. The film releases worldwide on August 26, 2026.

New Romantic Single 'Madhosh' Released

The makers of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' unveiled the film's second single, 'Madhosh,' on Tuesday, July 21, offering audiences a romantic glimpse into the world of the upcoming action drama ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on August 26. The newly released track shifts the emotional tone established by the film's first song, 'Tabaahi,' presenting a more intimate and light-hearted portrayal of romance.

Featuring Yash as Raya and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, 'Madhosh' highlights the pair's carefree chemistry through moments of tenderness, longing and effortless affection. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, while Siddharth Basrur lends his vocals to the romantic number. Among its key lyrics is the line, "Teri nazron se nazren mileen, kya badalne laga, ye...", which reflects the track's gentle and emotional mood.

A Softer Narrative

Unlike the darker romantic themes explored in 'Tabaahi,' which featured Kiara Advani, 'Madhosh' adopts a softer narrative, focusing on emotional connection and easygoing companionship between its lead characters. The contrast offers audiences another dimension of the film's storytelling before its theatrical release.

Multilingual Launch for Pan-Indian Audience

The makers have released 'Madhosh' simultaneously in five languages. The multilingual launch aligns with the film's pan-Indian and international ambitions, allowing viewers across different regions to experience the song at the same time.

About 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has been shot in Kannada and English and will also be available in dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages. The screenplay has been written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. The film features an ensemble cast led by Yash, alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026. (ANI)