Mega Power Star Ram Charan Wins Hearts After Spending ₹50 Lakhs for 500 People
Mega Power Star Ram Charan has once again proven his kind heart. He kept his word, showing he's truly Megastar's son. Do you know what he did?
The hero who upheld the Megastar's legacy..
Ram Charan entered the industry with his father Megastar's legacy. He built his own image and is now a pan-India star, following his father's footsteps in social service too.
The Mega Power Star who kept his word
Ram Charan is following in his father's footsteps. He has generously offered free health insurance to 500 dancers and their families, fulfilling a promise made on his birthday.
For the hardworking dancers
Dancers work hard and face physical strain and risks during shoots. To help them avoid financial trouble, Ram Charan has decided to provide them with health insurance.
50 lakhs spent for 500 families
Ram Charan is reportedly spending around 50 lakhs on a health insurance plan for 500 dancers. This generous act for film workers' welfare is now a hot topic in the industry.
Ram Charan's movies
Currently, Ram Charan is working on the movie 'Peddi' directed by Buchi Babu, starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor. After this, he will be doing a pan-India film with Sukumar.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.