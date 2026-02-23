After his debut in 'Saiyaara', Ahaan Panday is set to headline Ali Abbas Zafar's next film, a high-voltage action romance. The director announced the collaboration on Instagram. Ahaan was also recently named the brand ambassador for Tira.

Actor Ahaan Panday, who made his Bollywood debut last year with 'Saiyaara', is now all set to headline filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's film. On Monday, Ali took to Instagram and shared a picture with Ahaan, expressing excitement to begin his new project with the young star. "Power isn't Given ..Its TAKEN ... Ready to Roll @ahaanpandayy," he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

Reportedly, the film is touted to be a high-voltage action romance. More details regarding the film are awaited.

A Look at Ahaan's Debut

Ahaan, cousin of actress Ananya Panday,R was paired opposite Aneet Padda in Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara', which follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani.Their emotional journey left many viewers both smiling and in tears. The film was widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music.

New Role as Brand Ambassador

Recently, he was announced as brand ambassador of Tira, a beauty retail platform launched by Reliance Retail in 2023 Sharing his perspective on the association, Ahaan Panday said, "Being part of Tira's campaign feels like me. I love that the campaign looks at beauty as something personal - not something you have to fit into, but something that moves with you. For me, grooming and skincare are about feeling confident and comfortable. Tira, as a platform, makes that journey easy and approachable. It's exciting to be associated with a brand that's opening up beauty to everyone and encouraging people to embrace every version of themselves." (ANI)