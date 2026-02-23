Akshay Oberoi's first look as Tony in the Yash-starrer 'Toxic' is out. The poster reveals a brutal, retro-inspired character. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani and is set for a March 19 release.

Actor Akshay Oberoi has a key role in Yash-starrer 'Toxic'. On Monday, Akshay's look as Tony from the film was unveiled. In the poster, Akshay is seen sporting a retro-inspired look, standing atop piles of bodies, a powerful visual that instantly establishes the brutal, high-stakes universe of Toxic. His piercing gaze, rugged styling, and commanding posture reflect a character driven by violence, power, and moral ambiguity.

Ensemble Cast and Release Date

The film also promises powerhouse performances from an ensemble cast featuring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi. Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Gudi Padma and Eid weekend, March 19.

About 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has already garnered significant attention for its compelling teaser on social media. The film is being simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions scheduled for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more. The film is backed by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.