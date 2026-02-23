Actor Dennis Quaid shared his political views, saying Hollywood has moved 'too far to the Left.' He described former President Donald Trump as 'really genuine' and energetic. Quaid, who played Ronald Reagan, identifies as a 'common-sense independent.'

Quaid Criticizes Hollywood's Political Shift

Actor Dennis Quaid has weighed in on the current political climate in the United States, saying he believes Hollywood has shifted too far to the Left in recent years and describing President Donald Trump as "really genuine" and energetic, according to Variety. The actor, who portrayed President Ronald Reagan in the 2024 biopic "Reagan," was interviewed on Pastor Greg Laurie's "The Greg Laurie Show" earlier this week.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Laurie proposed to Quaid, "Things have gone so extremely, so far left right now. I saw a podcast -- it was Bill Maher and Dana Carvey, and I'm forgetting the other guy's name -- but anyway, I think it was Dana Carvey said, 'I've told my friends in Hollywood I'm a Clinton Democrat, and some of them are calling me a Nazi now.'" Responding to the observation, Quaid said, "You can't do that," agreeing that political labels have shifted significantly over time.

'A Common-Sense Independent'

The 71-year-old actor added that positions once considered moderate are now perceived differently. He doesn't describe himself as a Republican. "I'm a common-sense independent, myself", he said, although he leans "more conservative in my head," according to Variety. "I'm just for common sense, is really what I am," said Quaid.

On Donald Trump

The conversation also turned to Trump, with Laurie describing the current president "very personable, incredibly funny, a good listener and a surprisingly approachable person." Quaid agreed that Trump is "surprisingly approachable and very funny. And really genuine. He wouldn't be president if he wasn't genuine. The people who voted for him, they know that he has their best interests at heart, that he is a genuine person."

"I've never seen anybody with that kind of energy," Quaid added. "People say that about me, but he's really got a lot of energy."

Portraying Reagan's Humanity

Quaid also spoke about his approach to the role. He said he aimed to move beyond political events to portray Reagan's humanity, including details such as the former president's facial nerve damage and distinctive walk.

'Spiritual Revolution' in America

"We're going through a spiritual revolution," Quaid later told Laurie. "I'm not talking Republican and Democrat," he says about the spiritual shift in the country, "But I am talking about those two coming together", according to Variety.(ANI)