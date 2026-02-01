- Home
- Entertainment
- Baby Boy & Baby Girl: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins, Chiranjeevi Confirms
Baby Boy & Baby Girl: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins, Chiranjeevi Confirms
Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have become parents again. Upasana recently gave birth to twins. With Chiranjeevi's wish fulfilled, celebrations have begun in the Mega family.
Ram Charan becomes a father again..
It's a double dhamaka! Celebrations began in the Mega family even before Ram Charan's next film release. After announcing they were expecting twins, the couple, who already have a daughter, Klin Kaara, have now welcomed their new babies.
Upasana gives birth to twins
A little heir and heiress have joined the Konidela family. Upasana gave birth to healthy twins, a boy and a girl, bringing immense joy. Fans began celebrating, as news of the Jan 31 delivery date had already gone viral on social media.
Chiru happily announces
Megastar Chiranjeevi announced the good news on social media. He joyfully shared that Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl and a boy, and that the mother and babies are healthy. He thanked God and the fans for their love.
First child after ten years of marriage
Ram Charan and Upasana had their first child ten years after their marriage. Klin Kaara Konidela was born in 2023. Just two years after her birth, Charan and Upasana planned their second pregnancy and have now had twins.
Chiranjeevi's wish fulfilled
When Klin Kaara Konidela was born, Chiranjeevi and other family members were overjoyed. However, he had previously commented that his house was turning into a ladies' hostel and asked Ram Charan to have a boy. Those comments went viral. With the birth of a boy and a girl, Chiranjeevi is doubly happy.
With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl.
Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. ✨
Welcoming these little ones into our family…
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 31, 2026
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.