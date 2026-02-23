Hailee Steinfeld shares heartfelt insights into her pregnancy journey with husband Josh Allen. The actor calls the preparation 'profound' and 'introspective,' reflecting on emotional and practical aspects of becoming a mother for the first time.

Actor-singer Hailee Steinfeld has shared heartfelt insights into how she is preparing to welcome her first child with husband Josh Allen, calling the experience both "profound" and deeply introspective, according to E! News.

Steinfeld reflected on the emotional and practical preparations ahead of the baby's arrival. The couple, both 29, announced in December that they are expecting their first child together.

A Profound and Introspective Journey

"This week, I was sitting on the couch in my family room, and the reality that our little family is about to grow really started to settle in," Steinfeld wrote. "Of course, I have all the to-do lists (which you know I love), and I've been busy with research and the general life reorganization that happens when you're about to have a baby," as per the outlet.

Beyond the checklists and nursery planning, the actor said the most meaningful part of the journey has been the "introspective side" of preparing for motherhood.

"But the most profound and grounding part of getting ready for this baby has been the introspective side of it: the quiet conversations I'm having with myself almost every day," she shared.

"Sometimes I find myself asking big, lofty questions (what am I going to be like as a mom?) or having vivid daydreams of what our life is about to look like when the three of us are cuddled up in the nursery together," according to E! News.

Embracing the Change Ahead

Steinfeld added that she feels a "surreal, full-body awareness" about how their world is about to expand.

"We're getting ready to meet someone we already love so much," she wrote, expressing gratitude as she embraces the changes ahead.

Nesting and Family Support

The couple first revealed the pregnancy in a December 12 social media post. Since then, Steinfeld said she has fully embraced the "nesting phase," finding joy in designing the nursery, even as she admitted to getting emotional over small details like choosing a rocking chair, according to E! News.

She also credited her close circle, including her mother, who recently hosted a baby shower at their home, for helping her feel supported and prepared for the next chapter. (ANI)