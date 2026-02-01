- Home
Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Net Worth Rs 2,500 crore: Inside Star Couple's Wealth, Lavish Lifestyle and More
Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni have become parents again. They have welcomed twins. Now they are parents to two daughters and a son. Find out how much wealth the couple has amassed for their children.
Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Net Worth
According to reports, Ram Charan has assets worth around ₹1300–₹1400 crore. His wife Upasana Kamineni's net worth is estimated between ₹800 crore and ₹1300 crore. This puts their combined wealth between ₹2100 crore and ₹2700 crore.
Ram Charan makes a fortune from films
Ram Charan earns ₹70-100cr per film. His total annual income is over ₹150cr. Ram Charan welcomes twins at 40
What does Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni do?
Upasana is the granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals' founder. She's the VP of CSR for the 77k crore+ empire, MD of FHPL, founder of Urlife, and Editor-in-Chief of B Positive mag.
Ram Charan's luxury properties and car collection
Their main home is a ₹30-40cr bungalow in Hyderabad. His car collection is worth over ₹20cr.
Ram Charan's other businesses
Besides acting, Ram Charan is a businessman. He owns Konidela Production Company and co-founded the airline TruJet. He's also involved in sports ventures like the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club.
