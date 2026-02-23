Karan Johar has praised the action-packed trailer of Anil Kapoor's upcoming film 'Subedaar.' Calling Kapoor's avatar 'raw, passionate, gritty and absolutely undefeatable,' Johar expressed his excitement for the Suresh Triveni directorial.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has heaped high praise on the action-packed trailer of Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar.' Wowed by Anil Kapoor's never-before-seen avatar as Retired Subedaar Arjun Maurya, Karan took to his Instagram handle and hailed the upcoming film's trailer.

Highly impressed by the "undefeatable" Anil Kapoor, the filmmaker wrote, "I can safely say that I was NOT ready to witness what I just did!!!! This is @anilskapoor like NEVER BEFORE...raw, passionate, gritty and absolutely undefeatable!!!!! I am seated for this era of yours....congratulations to the entire team - what a smashing trailer (figuratively and literally!!!!)"

Action-Packed Trailer Unveiled

The trailer shows Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar, leading high-octane action sequences in the trailer. The trailer opens to show the disciplined battle-scarred and grieving Subedaar Arjun Maurya making a fresh start, only to cross paths with Prince (Aditya Rawal). With an intense demeanour, Anil Kapoor delivers powerful dialogues like, "Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi." What follows is a tense and brutal face-off as Arjun takes on a ruthless new adversary, while Maurya's strained relationship with his daughter Shyama (Radhikka Madan) deepens the emotional stakes.

About The Film: Cast, Crew and Release

The trailer of 'Subedaar' was unveiled on Monday at a grand event in Mumbai, where Anil Kapoor, along with the remaining cast members and the makers, were present.

Directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar with dialogues by Triveni, Saurabh Dwivedi and Prajwal Chandrashekar.

Besides Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan, the film also features Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Khushboo Sundar in pivotal roles.

'Subedaar' is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 5, 2026. (ANI)