- Home
- Entertainment
- Ram Charan Birthday: A Look At His Luxury Garage; The Price Of 2 Cars Will Blow Your Mind
Ram Charan Birthday: A Look At His Luxury Garage; The Price Of 2 Cars Will Blow Your Mind
On Ram Charan's birthday, let's take a look at his amazing luxury car collection. From a Rolls-Royce Spectre and Ferrari Portofino to an Aston Martin Vantage, check out the full list of the superstar's expensive rides
Ram Charan turns 41
Ram Charan's Car Collection
Ram Charan owns around nine luxury cars. His collection includes an Aston Martin Vantage S, which costs about ₹4.59 crore. He also owns a Range Rover Vogue, priced at ₹2.75 crore.
Ram Charan's Other Cars
These cars are also with Ram Charan
Ram Charan the Producer and Businessman
Ram Charan's Career
Ram Charan started his acting career with the action film 'Chirutha' in 2007, which was a box office hit. He shot to fame with S.S. Rajamouli's fantasy action film 'Magadheera' (2009). He has also starred in several other films, including 'Orange' (2010), 'Racha' (2012), 'Naayak' (2013), 'Yevadu' (2014), 'Govindudu Andarivadele' (2014), and 'Dhruva' (2016).
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Movie Collects THIS; Read On
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.