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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Movie Collects THIS; Read On
Looks like 'Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge' has hit a speed bump after its strong first week at the box office. The Day 9 collections are not matching the pace of the first eight days, and the morning shows, in particular, have been quite slow
'Dhurandhar 2' Day 9 Collection Report
According to a report from trade tracking site sacnilk.com, Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' collected around ₹7.10 crore by 1 PM on its ninth day, which was the second Friday. The Hindi version of the film contributed ₹6.40 crore to this amount.
Earnings Dip After a Minor Jump
'Dhurandhar 2' earned ₹49.70 crore on Thursday, its 8th day. This was a slight increase from Wednesday's collection of ₹48.75 crore. However, despite the Ram Navami holiday on Day 9, the film isn't showing any growth. In fact, early numbers suggest the collection might be lower.
What is the Total Collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'?
Aditya Dhar's spy action drama, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', has raked in a net collection of about ₹681.27 crore in India in just 9 days. If we look only at the Hindi version, the earnings stand at around ₹656.40 crore.
'Dhurandhar 2' is Now The Second-Highest Grossing Bollywood Film
Within its first 8 days, 'Dhurandhar 2' has already become the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film in India, with total collections crossing ₹656 crore. Interestingly, the top spot is held by its own prequel, 'Dhurandhar', which had a lifetime collection of ₹895.96 crore. However, if we include dubbed versions from South Indian films, 'Dhurandhar 2' is the third-highest-grossing Hindi film. This is because the Hindi version of 'Pushpa 2' is in second place with earnings of ₹830.10 crore.
'Dhurandhar 2' Nearing 200% Profit
'Dhurandhar 2' is close to hitting a 200% profit margin at the box office. According to reports, the film was made on a budget of around ₹225 crore. After recovering its costs, it has already made a profit of about ₹425 crore. This is a return of over 188% on its budget.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies World
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