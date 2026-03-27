Within its first 8 days, 'Dhurandhar 2' has already become the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film in India, with total collections crossing ₹656 crore. Interestingly, the top spot is held by its own prequel, 'Dhurandhar', which had a lifetime collection of ₹895.96 crore. However, if we include dubbed versions from South Indian films, 'Dhurandhar 2' is the third-highest-grossing Hindi film. This is because the Hindi version of 'Pushpa 2' is in second place with earnings of ₹830.10 crore.

