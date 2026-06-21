On Father's Day, actor Kajol shared an emotional post remembering her late father, filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. She posted a rare, unseen black-and-white photo of her parents, Tanuja and Shomu, writing that she misses him every day.

Actor Kajol shared an emotional post, remembering her father, late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, on Father's Day. Kajol, in an Instagram post, shared a rare, unseen picture of her parents and wrote, "Looking at old pictures and realising how much of you is still alive in my laugh. Miss you every single day #HappyFathersDay."

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The black-and-white photo shows the actor's mother, Tanuja, and father, Shomu Mukherjee, posing together, appearing visibly younger. Earlier, the 'Maa' star shared a heartfelt post on her late father's birth anniversary. "Dear dad, I still don't know how to do this without you," she posted. In her caption, she shared that she misses her father every day and proudly calls herself "Daddy's little girl forever."

Family and Father's Legacy

Kajol is the elder daughter of Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee. She has a younger sister, Tanishaa. Shomu Mukherjee was known for directing films such as Pathar Ke Insan, Sangdil Sanam, Lover Boy and Nanha Shikari. He died at the age of 64 in 2008.

Kajol on 20 Years of 'Fanaa'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed film 'Fanaa'. She shared memories from the shoot and reflected on the extreme weather conditions the cast experienced during filming in Poland with Aamir Khan. "20 years to Fanaa.. my daughter was 2 and a half years old", she wrote, adding, "what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds.. used on sidewalks .. ! And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most everyone else was dressed in goose down.. what a blast from the past!" (ANI)